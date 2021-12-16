The Christmas celebrations of the State government, to be attended by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will be held at Lal Bahadur stadium. At a meeting on Wednesday, Ministers Koppula Easwar, Mohammed Mahmood Ali and T. Srinivas Yadav discussed the arrangements to be made with officials. However, they did not finalise the date. It was decided that about 10,000 people of Christian community would be invited and each of the 24 MLAs in the city be provided passes for 200 participants. Mr. Easwar asked the celebrations committee to prepare a list of Christian elders to share dais and dining table with the Chief Minister.
Christmas celebrations in LB stadium
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
December 16, 2021 00:27 IST
