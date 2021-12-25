Christmas celebrated with religious fervour

KARIMNAGAR

25 December 2021 20:03 IST

Mellifluous carols praising Jesus Christ resonated across all the churches in town and elsewhere in the district as Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour on Saturday.

All the churches, including the Centenary Wesley church in Christian Colony, the Lourdu Matha church at Bhagyanagar Colony, and the CSI church in the town were decked up in a dazzling array of lights and sparkling Christmas stars.

The devout offered special prayers, sang Christmas carols and distributed cakes marking the joyous occasion.

In Khammam district, Christmas was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety. Midnight mass and candle light services marked the celebrations in all churches across the town and other parts of the district.

Feeding the poor and other charitable activities were organised at various places in the old undivided Khammam district.

Palair MLA K. Upender Reddy distributed clothes to the poor at a function held at Gol tanda in Tirumalayapalem mandal on Saturday.

He announced a donation of ₹75,000 for construction of a church at Daredu village in Khammam rural mandal.