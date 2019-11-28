Christmas arrangements at GHMC

The GHMC is going to organise Christmas feast and gift distribution at 200 locations within its purview this year.

In addition, a large feast will be organised on behalf of the Chief Minister at Lal Bahadur Stadium in the third week of December, on the occasion of the festival, a press release said.

A meeting under the chairmanship of Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan decided to identify a church in each division before December 3, from where the gifts may be distributed. Each such church would be given ₹1 lakh to be deposited in its account for the gifts.

While the churches would be identified by the corporator concerned, the MLA concerned would identify at least two locations from their constituencies where the distribution may take place.

A total of 500 gift packets would be distributed from each of the 200 locations between December 5 and 10. The gift packets would have three sets of new clothes. On the evening of December 10, the gifts would be distributed from Haj Bhavan of Nampally.

Location-wise special feasts would be organised before December 19, where biryani and sweet cakes would be distributed.

It was decided to identify churches on rotation basis, so that repetition could be avoided. Priority would be given to poorest of the poor, disabled, widows, orphans and HIV patients in distribution of the gifts.

Instructions were given to decorate all churches with electric lights.

Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, Advisor to Government A. K. Khan, Special Chief Secretary Ajay Mishra, and Commissioner of GHMC Lokesh Kumar attended the meeting.

