Chorus to defer naming new PCC chief gains momentum

HYDERABAD

05 January 2021 22:37 IST

Jana Reddy urges AICC to focus on Nagarjunasagar bypoll first

The chorus to defer naming the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president is gaining momentum with former Minister K. Jana Reddy requesting the AICC leadership to first focus on the by-election to Nagarjunasagar than announcing successor to Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who quit the party chief post recently.

Congress sources said Mr. Jana Reddy on Tuesday reportedly spoke to the AICC leadership in New Delhi and requested them to put off announcing the name of the new PCC chief. He is understood to have spoken to Manickam Tagore, AICC in-charge of Telangana also. “A request has been received from Mr. Jana Reddy asking us to defer the announcement as the party has to focus on the Nagarjunsagar Assembly by-election,” sources told The Hindu.

Only last week Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy had dashed off a letter to the party president Sonia Gandhi against naming the new PCC president, stating that it would create confusion and heartburn. It was also pointed out that no decision has been taken on the new president and the party leadership maintained that five names are under consideration. While TPCC working president A.Revanth Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu and former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud’s names are doing the rounds, party MLC T. Jeevan Reddy too started figuring in the discussions.

Congress leadership, whenever it decides to announce the TPCC chief’s name, would also appoint chairpersons of different key panels such as campaign, manifesto, coordination, strategy and policy and publicity and media.