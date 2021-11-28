Choreographer, who contracted COVID, dies

Shiva Shankar Master had worked on over 800 feature films

Prominent choreographer Shiva Shankar Master, who had contracted severe form of COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Gachibowli for the past few days, died on Sunday evening. He was 72.

It was learnt that 90% of his lungs were affected due to the infectious disease and he was on mechanical ventilator support. His wife and son had also tested positive for the disease, but they have recovered.

Shiva Shankar Master worked on films in more than 10 languages, mostly in south India. Having worked on over 800 feature films, he won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Choreographer for Poove Unakkaga (1996), Vishwa Thulasi (2003), Varalaru (2006) and Uliyin Osai (2008). He had also won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for his work in S.S. Rajamouli’s historical drama Magadheera (2008), with the jury noting he was rewarded “for breath taking energy and innovation” in the song “Dheera Dheera Dheera”.

In 2003, his super-fast choreography of super hit song ‘Manmadha Raasa’ for Thiruda Thirudi (2003) was widely talked about. Shiva Shankar also did acting roles, notably starring as Ajith Kumar’s dance instructor in K. S. Ravikumar's Varalaru (2006). The choreographer was asked to design the dance sequences, action sequences and the overall body language of Ajith, to depict him in a feminine way.