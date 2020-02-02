Chopper services launched

The State government has launched helicopter service for pilgrims planning to visit Sammakka Saralamma jatara, the biggest tribal fest, considered as Kumbh Mela of Telangana.

The charges of chopper had been fixed as ₹ 1.80 lakh, excluding the Goods and Services Tax, per six persons, from Begumpet airport to Medaram, and return.

Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud formally launched the chopper service from Begumpet airport here on Sunday.

In addition, the Tourism Department, which is providing the service, has offered joy ride enabling pilgrims to have an aerial view of the jatara area at ₹ 2,999 per person.

The service had been launched following the advice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who mooted the proposal during the last edition of the jatara itself. Pilgrims intending to avail the service could contact 9440399999 to book their seats in the chopper. The department plans to operate three to five trips daily and the last chopper is likely to leave the city around 5 p.m.