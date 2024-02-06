ADVERTISEMENT

Choppadandi MLA donates ₹1.50 lakh from his first salary for evening snacks to SSC students

February 06, 2024 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

In an example worth emulating, Choppadandi MLA Medipally Sathyam on Monday donated ₹1.50 lakh from his first salary as MLA to sponsor evening snacks to the SSC students of government schools in Choppadandi constituency ahead of the SSC public exams scheduled for March, 2024.

He handed over a cheque for ₹ 1,50,000 to Collector Pamela Satpathy for this purpose at the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Monday evening. The initiative comes at a time when the special classes are underway in the State-run schools in view of the upcoming SSC public exams.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US