‘Cholesterol levels rising in Asia’

HYDERABAD

11 June 2020 23:17 IST

Study says high cholesterol responsible for about 3.9 million deaths worldwide

“Cholesterol is rising in the Asian region, but declining sharply in Western nations, though the total cholesterol is still higher when compared to the levels in the Asian region,” said Avula Laxmaiah, scientist and head, Division of Public Health Nutrition, ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition. She was one of the authors of the recent research paper that is based on what is claimed to be the largest ever study of global cholesterol levels.

200 countries

The study titled ‘Repositioning of the global epicentre of non-optimal cholesterol’, published in the scientific journal Nature recently, was led by the Imperial College, London and had hundreds of researchers from across the world contributing. The research used data from 102.6 million individuals and examined cholesterol levels in 200 countries, across a 39-year period, from 1980 to 2018.

Dr Laxmaiah said non-HDL cholesterol among Indian men ranked 128th in 1980 and remained the same in 2018. However, in case of women, the rank increased marginally from 139th to 140th at global level. “The work funded by Wellcome Trust and British Heart Foundation, revealed that high cholesterol was responsible for about 3.9 million deaths worldwide,” said ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition director Hemalatha. Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in blood. The body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells, but too much can lead to a build-up in the blood vessels. Cholesterol comes in different types — High-density Lipoprotein (HDL) ‘good’ cholesterol, is thought to have a protective effect against heart attack and stroke, by mopping up excess ‘bad’ cholesterol.

Advertising

Advertising

Results of the new study revealed decrease in total and non-HDL cholesterol levels in high income nations, particularly those in North-western Europe, North America and Australasia, while they are rising in low and middle income nations, particularly in East and Southeast Asia.

“This suggests we now need to set into place throughout the world pricing and regulatory policies that shift diets from saturated to non-saturated fats, and to prepare health systems to treat those in needs with effective medicines. This will help save millions of deaths from high non-HDL cholesterol in these regions,” said lead author Majid Ezzati of Imperial School of Public Health.