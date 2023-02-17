ADVERTISEMENT

Chlorine gas leakage in Jangaon: affected persons discharged from hospital, air samples collected

February 17, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - JANGAON

Gas apparently leaked from a cylinder at an overhead water tank in town

The Hindu Bureau

All the 20 persons, who were hospitalised, after inhaling chlorine gas that leaked from a cylinder at an overhead water tank in Jangaon town on Thursday night, were discharged from the hospital on Friday morning.

Dozens of residents of the areas near the sub-jail complained of irritation in respiratory tract and breathlessness after inhaling the chlorine gas late in the night. Some of them were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital the same night.

They were discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Sources said that gas leaked from an abandoned chlorine cylinder at a room abutting the old overhead tank causing panic among residents of the area.

Meanwhile, the Pollution Control Board officials on Friday collected air samples in the affected localities for analysis.

