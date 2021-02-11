Chityal CI attempts to end life

The circle inspector of Chityal police station in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district attempted to end his life at his residence in Hanamkonda on Wednesday evening.

M Sai Ramana, who was battling for life at a private hospital in Warangal, resorted to the extreme step by consuming pesticide, district Superintendent of Police Dr. Sangram Singh Ganpathrao Patel said.

The officer, who rushed to Warangal from Mulugu, after he learnt about the incident said that Mr. Sai Ramana may be shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

Mr. Sai Ramana had left a note before attempting to take his own life.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)