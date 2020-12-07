Chitnis Squadron bags winner’s trophy at Air Force Academy

Air Marshal IP Vipin presenting the Commandant’s Banner to Chitnis Squadron at Air Force Academy.

HYDERABAD

07 December 2020 00:19 IST

For exceptional show in competitions during training

Chitnis Squadron bagged the winner’s trophy for the inter-squadron drill competition marking the culmination of competitions in the schedule of training of under-trainee officers and flight cadets of Air Force Academy, Dundigal.

The award is conferred to the squadron which displayed exceptional performance in various competitions such as sports, debate, quiz, cross country, drill and academics conducted as part of the training in preceding five months. The winning squadron is called as ‘Champion Squadron’ for the next six months and cadets will have the privilege of wearing a lanyard on the shoulder over the uniform in the next semester of military training. Air Marshal IP Vipin, Commandant, Air Force Academy, presented the coveted Commandant’s Banner for Autumn Term 2020 to Squadron Cadet Adjutant Nitin Chauhan of Chitnis Squadron recently.

Advertising

Advertising