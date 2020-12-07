Chitnis Squadron bags winner’s trophy at Air Force Academy

Chitnis Squadron bagged the winner’s trophy for the inter-squadron drill competition marking the culmination of competitions in the schedule of training of under-trainee officers and flight cadets of Air Force Academy, Dundigal.
The award is conferred to the squadron which displayed exceptional performance in various competitions such as sports, debate, quiz, cross country, drill and academics conducted as part of the training in preceding five months. The winning squadron is called as ‘Champion Squadron’ for the next six months and cadets will have the privilege of wearing a lanyard on the shoulder over the uniform in the next semester of military training. Air Marshal IP Vipin, Commandant, Air Force Academy, presented the coveted Commandant’s Banner for Autumn Term 2020 to Squadron Cadet Adjutant Nitin Chauhan of Chitnis Squadron recently.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath