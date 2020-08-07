Chiru urges all COVID-recovered patients to donate plasma

‘Plasma only solution till vaccine is invented, 500 ml plasma will save 3 persons’

Megastar K.Chiranjeevi on Friday urged COVID-recovered patients to come forward and donate plasma.

“Plasma is the only solution till the vaccine is invented. Plasma donation is the ‘Sanjeevani’ to critical COVID patients. People should be aware of the importance of plasma donation in the current situation,” he said after felicitating plasma donors at Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s office.

He said that 500 ml of plasma will save three persons and will bring cheerfulness in the families.

“Three needy persons will get RBC, plasma, and platelets. One can recover the plasma within 72 hours,” the 64-year-old actor said.

“It is a proud moment to felicitate these Yodhas (warriors) who saved the lives of several patients. Plasma donors are equal to God,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said.

He asked people to be cautious about fraudsters. “Several fraudsters are cheating people in the name of plasma donations,” he warned.