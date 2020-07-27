Hyderabad

Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan take up green challenge

Actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, and directors Boyapati Sreenu and Anil Ravipudi participated in the Green India Challenge organised by Jubilee Hills Housing Society, Jubilee Hills International Centre and NTV chairman Narendra Chowdary on Sunday. Plantation of 1 lakh trees was planned in the premises of Jubilee Hills society along with Green India Challenge patron RS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. After planting trees, Chiranjeevi said that Mr. Santosh was the real hero who took the challenge forward successfully for the last three years. Actor Pawan Kalyan also thanked the MP and Jubilee Hills Housing Society.

