Chiranjeevi compliments police personnel

Amidst compliments and praise from various sections of society, the Telangana police received kudos from film actor Chiranjeevi for their hard work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The actor took to Twitter to express appreciation for the tireless hard work done and sacrifices made by the police force.

“Due to their effective work, lockdown is successful in Hyderabad, and as a result, the spread of coronavirus is controlled at a great extent,” Mr. Chiranjeevi said in a video message.

He further appealed to people to cooperate with the police to curb the virus. Calling himself a police officer’s son, the 64-year-old actor saluted the police personnel.

Meanwhile, actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya in a video message posted on Twitter also thanked the police department for their service. Replying to this, Hyderabad East Zone DCP M Ramesh tweeted “Thankyou @chay_akkineni for the inspiring video that you sent to appreciate and encourage all the #CoronaWarriors.”