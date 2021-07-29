Hyderabad

Chinnagundavelli residents protest against land acquisition

Demanding that the government not acquire additional land in the village, the farmers and residents of Chinnagundavelli held dharna before the Collectorate on Thursday. They have alleged that the authorities are coming to village with cheques and forcing them to accept.

“Whom should we approach when officials are coming to the village and forcing us to accept the cheques? Stop the forcible land acquisition immediately,” demanded the villagers, adding that they oppose open canal through the village. The police arrested and later released them.


