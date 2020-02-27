Chinese students request OU to postpone exams

HYDERABAD

27 February 2020 09:09 IST

At least 12 students left for their home towns to celebrate Chinese New Year in January. They were pursuing final-year degree courses at Osmania University whose final exams are scheduled in April.

Apprehensive about missing the final exams, a group of Chinese students at Osmania University have written to the university authorities requesting them to postpone the exams. A few students from China were quarantined in the wake of COVID-19.

At least 12 students left for their home towns to celebrate Chinese New Year in January. They were pursuing final-year degree courses whose final exams are scheduled in April.

The University’s Foreign Relations Office director G.B. Reddy said the students have sent an e-mail stating that the authorities in China are not allowing them to travel outside their country and that they were uncertain about dates of travelling to Hyderabad. They mentioned 12 names in the e-mail. “The students have requested to postpone the exams for them in case they miss it,” Mr. Reddy said. OU administration will hold discussions before taking a decision on this.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, the university issued an advisory stating that students returning from vacation after Chinese New Year and those seeking admission for the year 2020-21 should undergo mandatory screening at Fever Hospital or Gandhi Hospital. Officials from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare might visit government hospitals in city in March first week to review preparedness to control COVID-19.