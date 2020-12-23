‘Chinese national set up operations in city’

Probe on to identify her role in the fraud

Hyderabad police have leads on a Chinese national coming to the city to set up his operations on app-based instant loan companies with local businessmen with a promise of high profits sharing.

Having his base in Gurugram, the Chinese national got two or three loan apps to recover call centres set up in Hyderabad and have overseen the operations of the existing centres.

“We have a lead about a Chinese national visiting Hyderabad two or three months ago to set up new centres here and going back to his country,” Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said.

The foreigner, who is yet to be identified, is suspected to be one of the key persons behind the ‘unlawful’ operations of instant load app companies in the country.

When the Cyber Crime police raided two call centres in Gurugram, apart from laptops and other digital devices, they also seized the passport photocopy of a Chinese woman, who was suspected to have headed those companies in question, before leaving for China, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

“The woman, whose passport’s photocopy was found in the Gurugram office, managed the teams there. A probe is on to identify her role in the fraud,” he said.

Further, he said that all these call centres have employed telecallers between the age group of 18 and 20 years, while their centre heads were aged anywhere between 23 and 25, mostly fresh graduates, who left the job after gaining some experience in the field.

When asked about the quantum of money involved in the alleged fraud, Mr. Mohanty said, “The investigation is in the basic stage. We will come to know about the money trail after analysing their bank accounts, online wallets and data from the seized devices.”

These companies have a corporate style office set-up employing hundreds of youngsters for minimum salaries. Police also found that these companies, which are funded by Chinese firms, were getting day-to-day instructions from the operators in Jakarta, Indonesia, who in turn would report to these ‘bosses’ in China.

“With so many layers of operations, getting to the top is a very difficult task,” he said.