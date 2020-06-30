Chilkur temple archaka petitions President

HYDERABAD

30 June 2020 07:47 IST

‘Ensure quick verdict in Lord Shri Padmanabha Swamy Ruler Deity case’

The Temples Protection Movement (TPM) has represented President Ram Nath Kovind with an appeal to advice the Chief Justice of Supreme Court to expedite the delivery of judgment in Lord Shri Padmanabha Swamy Ruler Deity case that had been pending for long.

Rangarajan Chilukoor, archaka of Chilkur Balaji Temple and co-convener of TPM, has said that he is “exercising his liberty of thought, belief, faith and worship as archaka” for the welfare of the nation at a time when COVID-19 tally crossed over 5 lakh. He urged the President to invoke Article 39 A of the Constitution to uphold the spirit of dharma and ensure delivery of long-delayed judgment in the case.

Advertising

Advertising