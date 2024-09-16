Chilkur Balaji temple priest participates in blood donation drive on Milad Un Nabi

Head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple C.S. Rangarajan, along with the temple staff, participated in a blood donation drive at Masjid-E-Muhammed Hussain, in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad on the occasion of Milad Un Nabi on Monday. The event was organised by the Helping Hands Foundation (HHF) to support children battling cancer at the State-run MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre (MNJIO RCC), commonly known as MNJ Cancer Hospital.

According to hospital data, the hospital requires nearly 100 units of blood daily, with around 2,500 major and 4,000 minor surgeries performed annually. Blood transfusions are crucial for patients undergoing treatment, particularly children with cancer, including Acute Leukaemia (Blood Cancer), who require regular transfusions during chemotherapy.

HHF, which has been assisting MNJ Cancer Hospital for over a decade, highlighted the strain on the hospital’s blood bank, often necessitating patients to seek blood donations externally. “Our goal is to collect at least 200 units of blood for children with cancer through this initiative, and the hospital will provide it free of charge to all patients,” said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hands Foundation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.