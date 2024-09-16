GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chilkur Balaji temple priest participates in blood donation drive on Milad Un Nabi

Updated - September 16, 2024 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple C.S. Rangarajan, along with the temple staff, participated in a blood donation drive at Masjid-E-Muhammed Hussain, in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad on the occasion of Milad Un Nabi on Monday.

Head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple C.S. Rangarajan, along with the temple staff, participated in a blood donation drive at Masjid-E-Muhammed Hussain, in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad on the occasion of Milad Un Nabi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple C.S. Rangarajan, along with the temple staff, participated in a blood donation drive at Masjid-E-Muhammed Hussain, in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad on the occasion of Milad Un Nabi on Monday. The event was organised by the Helping Hands Foundation (HHF) to support children battling cancer at the State-run MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre (MNJIO RCC), commonly known as MNJ Cancer Hospital.

According to hospital data, the hospital requires nearly 100 units of blood daily, with around 2,500 major and 4,000 minor surgeries performed annually. Blood transfusions are crucial for patients undergoing treatment, particularly children with cancer, including Acute Leukaemia (Blood Cancer), who require regular transfusions during chemotherapy.

HHF, which has been assisting MNJ Cancer Hospital for over a decade, highlighted the strain on the hospital’s blood bank, often necessitating patients to seek blood donations externally. “Our goal is to collect at least 200 units of blood for children with cancer through this initiative, and the hospital will provide it free of charge to all patients,” said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hands Foundation.

Published - September 16, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.