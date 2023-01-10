ADVERTISEMENT

Children’s parliament calls for equitable, affordable healthcare for all

January 10, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In an attempt to create greater awareness on health issues of slum communities, the cabinet of Hyderabad City Children’s Parliament hosted a meet at the Press Club here on Monday in which they submitted a resolution of their winter session.

“We the members representing the children of the city, especially those living in slums, deliberated on United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, Good Health and Well Being, in the winter session held on December 18,” they said.

The other resolutions passed included progressive enhancement of water supply and sanitation of people living in slums of Hyderabad in the next three years to achieve World Health Organisation standards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The parliament proposed equitable and affordable healthcare services to be provided to all citizens irrespective of social and economic status.

A 5% increase in annual health budget, increase in the number of basti dawakhanas and public hospitals was suggested. The ESI scheme is to be extended to all unorganised workers. The parliament also proposed free mental health awareness camps in slum communities by the government.

The resolution will be presented to government departments, GHMC Commissioner, Principal Secretaries of Health and Education departments, among others.

Padma Shri and Ramon Magsaysay awardee Shantha Sinha and director of Montford Social Institute Varghese Theckanath participated in the meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US