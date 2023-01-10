Children’s parliament calls for equitable, affordable healthcare for all

January 10, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

In an attempt to create greater awareness on health issues of slum communities, the cabinet of Hyderabad City Children’s Parliament hosted a meet at the Press Club here on Monday in which they submitted a resolution of their winter session.

“We the members representing the children of the city, especially those living in slums, deliberated on United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, Good Health and Well Being, in the winter session held on December 18,” they said.

The other resolutions passed included progressive enhancement of water supply and sanitation of people living in slums of Hyderabad in the next three years to achieve World Health Organisation standards.

The parliament proposed equitable and affordable healthcare services to be provided to all citizens irrespective of social and economic status.

A 5% increase in annual health budget, increase in the number of basti dawakhanas and public hospitals was suggested. The ESI scheme is to be extended to all unorganised workers. The parliament also proposed free mental health awareness camps in slum communities by the government.

The resolution will be presented to government departments, GHMC Commissioner, Principal Secretaries of Health and Education departments, among others.

Padma Shri and Ramon Magsaysay awardee Shantha Sinha and director of Montford Social Institute Varghese Theckanath participated in the meet.