Children from orphanage shifted to State Home

HYDERABAD

14 August 2020 23:41 IST

Children shifted from the Maruthi Orphanage in Ameenpur, where a girl had been sexually assaulted and died later, have all been brought to the State Home of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) department in Yusufguda on Friday.

Earlier, they were evacuated from the home and sent to four different orphanages in the city, while the girl was sent to the government run home in Nimboli Adda.

COVID test done

Upon directions from Commissioner D. Divya, a total of 29 children have been shifted to the Bala Sadan in Yusufguda, after conducting COVID-19 test on them. All the children tested negative, Ms. Divya informed.

Advertising

Advertising

While there were a total of 49 inmates, girls above 18 years of age have been shifted to Swadhar homes, she said.

Among other actions post this incident, a decision has been taken to take stock of all other children sent home from various CCIs in the State.

While a total of 13,000 children stayed in the CCIs, 9,000 of them have left for their parents’ or guardians’ homes following the emergency situation arising out of the spread of COVID-19.

Details of the children have been taken and recorded digitally by the WDCW department, and efforts will be made to check on them at their respective homes.

“We will send Anganwadi workers to the children’s addresses, who will check on their status and post the details to us along with a photograph of the visit,” Ms. Divya informed.

Committee formed

A high power inquiry committee has already been constituted to probe into the issue of the child’s death, with members from the CWC, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Women’s safety wing of the Police, and Women’s Commission.

The committee is to submit its report and recommendations by August 20. A meeting was convened of the committee on Thursday, where a plan of action has been charted out, sources informed.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of death of the girl was yet to be ascertained as the post- mortem report has not come. With suspicion that the victim may have been administered drugs, the department has sought a thorough investigation for assessment of the toxicity levels in the body.

Sources from the hospital, however, inform that the child died of multiple organ failure probably through septicaemia.