Hyderabad

Child specialist passes away

special correspondenthyderabad

Well-known paediatrician and former superintendent of Niloufer Hospital P. Sudarshan Reddy passed away on Friday.

Dr. Reddy, who was also head of the Paediatrics department, Osmania Medical College and General Hospital, worked in several private hospitals. An alumnus of the Osmania Medical College, he was a senior member of Indian Academic of Paediatrics (IAP), Telangana chapter. He was an outstanding student and received the gold medals as best outgoing DCH Student in University (1981) and best outgoing MD student. IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao tweeted expressing his condolences and said Dr. Reddy was his doctor as well when he was a kid.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2020 11:24:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/child-specialist-passes-away/article31484870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY