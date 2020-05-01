Child specialist passes away

Well-known paediatrician and former superintendent of Niloufer Hospital P. Sudarshan Reddy passed away on Friday.

Dr. Reddy, who was also head of the Paediatrics department, Osmania Medical College and General Hospital, worked in several private hospitals. An alumnus of the Osmania Medical College, he was a senior member of Indian Academic of Paediatrics (IAP), Telangana chapter. He was an outstanding student and received the gold medals as best outgoing DCH Student in University (1981) and best outgoing MD student. IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao tweeted expressing his condolences and said Dr. Reddy was his doctor as well when he was a kid.