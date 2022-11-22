Chikoti Praveen case: ED questions Talasani’s PA, businessman

November 22, 2022 01:03 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday grilled Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s personal assistant Harish at their office at Hyderabad in connection with the alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) by Chikoti Praveen. The sleuths of ED had also called businessman Bucchi Reddy for questioning. Reddy allegedly is a friend of Madhava Reddy, a close aide of Chikoti Praveen. He is reportedly involved in the Nepal casino issue. Madhava Reddy and Chikoti Praveen had appeared before the ED in August for violation of FEMA. While Harish and Bucchi Reddy arrived at the ED office at around 10 a.m., Reddy was let go at noon and Harish was questioned until the evening. Last week, the ED had summoned Talasani’s brother Mahesh Yadav and Dharmender Yadav for questioning after which they were quizzed by the officials.

There were also reports which said that the ED has also served a summons to Talasani Sai Kiran, son of Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Quashing the rumours, Sai Kiran took to twitter and said “I am shocked to learn the rumour that I received notices from the ED. I condemn it. I have not received any notice nor anyone tried to serve me. I appeal to all media to please fact check before presenting any news. I am a young politician trying to serve people at my best. Thank You.”

The ED on July 27 had conducted raids at six locations in Hyderabad including the residences of Chikoti Praveen and Madhava Reddy in connection with violation of FEMA rules. The officials reportedly identified transactions worth crores of rupees in the bank accounts of both the persons.

