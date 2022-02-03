Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for PM’s visit

The Sri Ramanujacharya statue has been illuminated to mark the commencement of the 12-day 1,000th birth anniversary celebrations of the saint, at Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

03 February 2022 23:25 IST

Narendra Modi will dedicate statue of equality to the nation

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials concerned to work in close coordination in making arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State a success.

The Prime Minister is slated to arrive in the city on February 5 afternoon. He will visit the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics at 2.45 pm to kickstart the 50th anniversary celebrations of the institute. He will later dedicate the statue of equality, the 216-foot-high statue of Saint Ramanujacharya commemorating the 1000th birth anniversary of the saint as part of the ongoing Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham.

The Chief Secretary directed the police department to make adequate security arrangements, law and order, traffic and bandobust as per the blue book at the venues. The Medical and Health department should position specialist medical teams along with equipment while the department’s secretary had been asked to ensure that COVID-19 protocols were followed during the VVIP’s visit.

RTPCR test should be conducted to pass-holders prior to the scheduled programme and sufficient number of teams should be deployed for screening for COVID-19. The Roads and Buildings department should undertake road repairs and provide sufficient lighting arrangements on the road used by the Prime Minister.

The Energy department on its part should ensure uninterrupted power supply at all places of the VVIP visit. The Collectors of Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts were directed to coordinate the arrangements at Shamshabad airport and other venues with organisers of the events. IAS officers led by GAD principal secretary Vikas Raj and Energy department special chief secretary Sunil Sharma and senior police officials headed by DGP M. Mahender Reddy were among others who attended the review meeting.