Chief Minister’s birthday celebrations held across Telangana

Balkampet Yellamma offered 2.5 kg. gold saree

A gold saree weighing 2.5 kg. was offered to Goddess Yellamma at Balkampeta Yellama temple to celebrate the birthday of the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who turned 68 on Wednesday. The saree was offered by Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav and TRS leader Kuna Venkatesham Goud among others.

The celebrations were grand across the State with Mr. Rao's followers and TRS leaders cutting cakes, planting saplings, distributing food and sarees to poor people. They hailed him as the Father of Telangana and a visionary to ensure all round progress of Telangana.

IT Minister and KCR's son, K.T. Rama Rao planted a sapling at Pragati Bhavan along with his wife and daughter and tweeted “To a warrior who fought against all odds to make Telangana State a reality; To a leader who was an awe inspiring agitator & now a fabulous administrator; To a living legend who epitomises the word Visionary; To a man I am privileged to call my Father.”

Several prominent people also wished a very happy birthday -- including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief Ministers YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Arvind Kejriwal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupesh Bhagal, and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and DV Sadananda Gowda among others. TDP leader Nara Lokesh and film stars were among those who wished him. The Prime Minister in his tweet said “Greetings to Telangana CM KCR Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life." TRS MLC and KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha also planted a sapling at her home along with husband and also shared an old picture of her with parents and brother KTR on the occasion. Ministerial colleagues of Mr. Rao also took up several programmes across the districts eulogising their leader and launching welfare programmes. Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Yerrabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Niranjan Reddy, Koppula Eashwar were among those. At Jalavihar TRS MP J. Santosh Kumar, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Keshav Rao along with Talasani participated in the celebrations planting saplings. A 3D documentary on the life and achievements of the Chief Minister was also played at the venue.

Social media was also flooded with messages from various organisations and individuals with pictures and videos of cake cutting and planting saplings across the state. TRS NRI members too celebrated KCR's birthday and described him as the architect of modern Telangana.