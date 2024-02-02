Chief Minister Revanth Reddy invokes legacy of valiant Adivasi martyrs, sounds poll bugle for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Indervelli

February 02, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - ADILABAD

Invoking the legacy of valiant Adivasi martyrs Kumram Bheem and Ramji Gond, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has vowed to strive for the all-round development of the tribal heartland of Adilabad district, the birthplace of a galaxy of legendary Adivasi martyrs.

The Indiramma Rajyam (new Congress government) will spare no effort to ensure the socio-economic development of tribes in Adilabad district, he asserted, accusing the previous BRS government of showing callous apathy towards the development of Adilabad district in its nearly 10-year rule.

Mr. Revanth Reddy on Friday virtually sounded the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at a well-attended public meeting held in Indervelli mandal headquarters of Adilabad district.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy paid homage to the Adivasi martyrs of the infamous Indervelli police firing on April 20, 1981, at the martyrs’ memorial column in Indervelli.

He also laid the foundation stone for the development of ‘Smruti Vanam’ at the Martyrs’ column in line with a promise made by him in the capacity of the TPCC president at the ‘Dalita Girijana Dandora’ meeting held in Indervelli on August 9, 2021.

Alleging that the erstwhile BRS government neglected the family members of the Indervelli martyrs, he said the Indiramma Rajyam took up distribution of house site pattas and Indiramma house sanction letters to them as a mark of respect to the Adivasi martyrs.

On the criticism of the brutal killing of Adivasis in the police firing in Indervelli during the then Congress rule in the undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1981, he said: “Apologies for the past blunders have already been tendered. Ms Sonia Gandhi has granted Statehood to Telangana with a view to undo the historical mistakes committed during the regime of Seemandhra rulers in the united Andhra Pradesh.”

The Indiramma rajyam will now take up the responsibility of the welfare of the family members of the Indervelli martyrs. Economic support will be extended to them under the TRICOR scheme, the Chief Minister announced.

He said: “The erstwhile BRS regime economically ruined Telangana and made hollow claims of creating an irrigation potential for one crore acres. Tribal farmers in Adilabad district are still depending on agriculture wells for their irrigation needs.”

The Congress government will take up barrage at Tummidihatti, complete the pending works of Sadarmat barrage and ensure repairs to the Kadem project to improve irrigation facilities in the erstwhile Adilabad district, the Chief Minister added.

Mr. Reddy said: “Some BRS leaders are heard saying that BRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will become Chief Minister in three months. Nobody has the guts to topple the democratically elected Congress government. Leave about becoming a Chief Minister, KCR cannot even become a minister in the future,” he quipped.

Two of the six poll guarantees have already been delivered, he said adding, the LPG cylinder at ₹500 scheme will be launched soon in the presence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. The 200 units free power scheme for the eligible households will also be launched soon.

The Congress government is committed to fill up two lakh vacant posts. Of these, 7,000 staff nurses posts have already been filled and 15,000 police constable posts will be filled within 15 days.

Mr. Reddy said the people of Telangana will make both the BRS and the BJP bite the dust in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls and give their decisive mandate to the Congress to make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister.

