KCR is “irresponsible”, says Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD

09 November 2021 22:51 IST

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of being “irresponsible” in levelling “baseless charges” against the Centre on paddy procurement and said hurling abuses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders does not behove of his status of holding a constitutional post.

“Mr. Rao had levelled serious charges against the Centre and had even threatened to incite violence, but we are not going to be scared by his empty rhetoric. This is an attempt to divert attention from the resounding defeat giving by people of Huzurabad despite spending huge sums of money and frustration over being unable to make his son the Chief Minister,” he said, at a press conference in New Delhi.

Trying to put things in perspective, the Minister explained that paddy procurement for Telangana was highest in the country after Punjab at 94 lakh metric tonnes purchased at ₹26,440 crore last year when the corresponding figures were 43 lakh MTs in 2014 at ₹3,404 crore.

“The Centre pays for gunny bags, transport, workers, milling charges and so on while not a single rupee is paid by TS. Farmers grow raw rice and not boiled rice. Demand for boiled rice is reduced yet there was a commitment to procure 25 lakh MTs and another 20 lakh MTs by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) following the government request. It has promised to encourage rice barn mills and make fortified kernels with new machinery,” he explained.

However, the TS Government has no clue on extent of paddy being grown as varied figures are being given - 40 lakh MTs at the civil supplies ministers meeting in August and in October the figure has risen to 108 lakh MTs whereas the CM’s letter says 90 lakh MTs. “Without any scientific data, Mr. Rao is trying to turn the tables on us as he has does not know which department is functioning from where with no secretariat,” said Mr. Reddy.

Responding to barbs directed against him, the Minister accused the TRS Government of not sending a single request to the Centre’s offer to start new medical colleges within district hospitals on 60:40 cost-sharing ratio. “We are still waiting for AIIMS-Bibinagar building and extra land to be handed over. Two hospitals in Warangal and Adilabad with eight operation theatres built with Centre’s funds are awaiting government’s share of ₹30 crore each and for recruitment of staff to open. We sought three acres for setting up National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) but no response, isn’t this irresponsibility,” he questioned.

The Modi Government has been distributing free foodgrains, improving hospital infrastructure, providing ventilators, oxygen plants, vaccine, ensured critical drugs supply and so on, hence it was Mr. Rao who has to explain about his government’s contribution during COVID waves and accused him of fudging fatalities.

“TS CM has no moral right to get indignant about language used against him when he was continuing in the same vein even now. He has insulted our soldiers on the China border ridiculing their capabilities,” added Mr. Reddy.