Chief Minister in denial mode, says Shabbir Ali

Rythu Deeksha held at Machreddy

Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to come out of denial mode if he is serious about the welfare of farmers in Telangana.

Addressing a Rythu Deeksha programme at Machreddy in Kamareddy district on Thursday, he alleged that the TRS government is not even assessing the problems being faced by the farmers in the State. He said that the Chief Minister has entered into a denial mode and is not even willing to listen that lakhs of farmers are in huge stress after losing their crops due to heavy rains, floods, pests and other factors.

CM faulted

Citing an example, he said that when some tenant farmers in Shivnoor village of Narsingi mandal set ablaze their damaged crops, the Chief Minister ridiculed them and even claimed that they were not even farmers. Not even an official was sent to cross check whether or not the farmers were expressing genuine grievances, besides Mr. Rao did not even accept the challenge of proving him wrong.

Shabbir Ali said that the Chief Minister is living in his own illusionary world and assuming that all farmers are doing fine. Contrary to the wrong beliefs and false claims Mr. Rao, he said that a majority of farmers across the State are living in misery with no help either from the BJP government at the Centre nor the State government.

‘No relief to ryots’

He said that the farmers who lost their crops after cultivating superfine variety of paddy or those who suffered damage to their crops due to heavy rains and floods got no relief from the authorities.

Senior leaders including Kamareddy DCC president Kailash Srinivas Rao, Mohammed Ilyas, Edla Rajireddy, Ponnala Lakshma Reddy, Sanjeev Reddy, Baddam Indrakaran Reddy, ZPTC Mohan Reddy, Nunavat Ganesh Nayak, Brahmanandam Reddy, Shyam Sunder Reddy, Ramesh Goud and others participated in the Rythu Deeksha programme.