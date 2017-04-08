Hyderabad

Chief Minister hails Pellichupulu team

Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) supremo, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, addressing a press conference held at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on September 16, 2014. The news conference was arranged as part of the celebrations of the TRS Government completing its first 100 days and victory of the party's candidate in Medak Lok Sabha seat by-election with a margin of 3.61 lakh votes. Telangana Chief Minister said that the Medak Lok Sabha seat bypoll result was an endorsement of his government’s functioning for the first 100 days. Photo: Mohammed Yousuf

Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) supremo, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, addressing a press conference held at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on September 16, 2014. The news conference was arranged as part of the celebrations of the TRS Government completing its first 100 days and victory of the party's candidate in Medak Lok Sabha seat by-election with a margin of 3.61 lakh votes. Telangana Chief Minister said that the Medak Lok Sabha seat bypoll result was an endorsement of his government’s functioning for the first 100 days. Photo: Mohammed Yousuf   | Photo Credit: Mohammed_Yousuf

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed happiness over Telugu film Pellichupulu being selected as the best regional language film at the national level.

He congratulated the producer, director, actors, technicians and other unit members. He also congratulated Tarun Bhaskar, who was adjudged the best dialogue writer.

He said it was a moment of pride for the Telangana State that citizens from Telangana showing their exemplary talent got recognition at the national level.

Mr. Rao also hailed the film Sathamanam Bhavathi which won the award for wholesome entertainment and Raju Sundaram for winning the best choreographer award for the film Janata Garage. The Chief Minister hoped that these awards would further inspire the Telugu film industry to win many more such honours.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 4, 2020 5:53:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/chief-minister-hails-pellichupulu-team/article17895261.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY