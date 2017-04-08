Chief Minister hails Pellichupulu team

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed happiness over Telugu film Pellichupulu being selected as the best regional language film at the national level.
He congratulated the producer, director, actors, technicians and other unit members. He also congratulated Tarun Bhaskar, who was adjudged the best dialogue writer.
He said it was a moment of pride for the Telangana State that citizens from Telangana showing their exemplary talent got recognition at the national level.
Mr. Rao also hailed the film Sathamanam Bhavathi which won the award for wholesome entertainment and Raju Sundaram for winning the best choreographer award for the film Janata Garage. The Chief Minister hoped that these awards would further inspire the Telugu film industry to win many more such honours.
