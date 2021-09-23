Hyderabad

Chief Minister for New Delhi today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will leave for New Delhi on Friday afternoon after attending the listed business of Assembly and the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the House to finalise the schedule for the monsoon session of the Legislature.

A release of CMO said Mr. Rao will meet Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendrasingh Shekhawat on September 25 and attend a meeting convened by the Union Home Ministry at Vignan Bhavan on September 26.

The same day, he will meet the Union Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Piyush Goyal to discuss food grains procurement from the State, and return to the city in the evening.


