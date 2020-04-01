Chief Minister briefs Governor

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao called on Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday evening. Accompanied by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M. Mahender Reddy and senior officials, the Chief Minister is said to have briefed her about the steps the State government is taking to control COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Governor on Wednesday interacted with IIT-Hyderabad director Prof. B.S. Murthy via video conference and complimented him and his team of professors who have suggested “Bag valve mask” as an alternative to meet any surge in demand for ventilators to fight COVID-19.

Prof. Murthy informed the Governor that IIT-Hyderabad developed the design of the bag valve mask, also known as Ambu bags. He said they are inexpensive, easy to use and portable small devices. “It is easy to use as breathing support in case of an emergency. These bags can be manufactured for less than ₹5,000,” he said. However, to start the production, the bags need to be tested and clearance secured from the Union Government.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Tamilisai distributed food packets and asked officials to continue their distribution to the poor and needy everyday between 12 noon and 1 p.m. till coronavirus is contained.

She also extended her greetings on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. “All of us together should pray Lord Rama to give us enough strength to combat COVID-19,” the Governor added.