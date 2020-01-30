CM all for PACS polls soon

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to hold elections to the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) immediately.
He said that the notification for elections to the PACs should be published in three to four days as the term of Persons in Charge is coming to end.
The Chief Minister instructed that the entire election process for the PACs should be completed in 15 days and the newly-elected bodies should be formed, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.
