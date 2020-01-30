Hyderabad

CM all for PACS polls soon

more-in

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to hold elections to the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) immediately.

He said that the notification for elections to the PACs should be published in three to four days as the term of Persons in Charge is coming to end.

The Chief Minister instructed that the entire election process for the PACs should be completed in 15 days and the newly-elected bodies should be formed, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 12:07:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/chief-minister-all-for-pacs-polls-soon/article30687181.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY