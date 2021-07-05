Chief Justice Hima Kohli offers prayers at Yadadri temple

Chief Justice of High Court Hima Kohli along with her family members offered prayers at the hill shrine of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy here on Sunday. The temple high priests offered her the ceremonial purnakumbh welcome amid other traditions and Vedic chantings.

Justice Kohli paid obeisance to Panchanarsimhaswamy at Balalayam and received Veda Ashirvachanam.

A first visit to Yadagirigutta since her swearing-in early this year, Justice Kohli spoke to the priests and learnt about the significance of the temple.

Principal District Judge M.V. Ramesh, District Collector Pamela Satpathy and temple executive officer N. Geeta later guided Justice Kohli’s family members to the annexe, where the redeveloped main temple stands.

According to an official, Justice Kohli, who paid keen attention to the several themes in the main temple, was happy with the sculpture work, erection of the pillars and the other embellishments.

“A wonderful construction in a short span of time. Special appreciation to the entire team,” an official said quoting Justice Kohli