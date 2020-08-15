Chided by mother, student ends life

Hyderabad

15 August 2020 22:13 IST

A class nine student was found dead at his house in Trimulgherry on Saturday.

The 14-year-old boy hanged himself after his mother snatched away his mobile for not concentrating on online classes. He was a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Trimulgherry.

“Around 2 p.m., his mother reprimanded him and took away the mobile as he was playing games and watching videos online, instead of studying. As a result, he got upset and locked himself in a room,” police said. As he was not coming out of the room and there was no response to the repeated knocks, the boy’s sister opened the window only to see him dead. His father is a subedar in the Army and is posted in UP. (Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)

