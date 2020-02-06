Hyderabad

Chidambaram to speak on Union budget on February 8

more-in

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram will speak on “Union Budget 2020-2021” at a programme by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Research Department of Telangana on Saturday.

Chairman of the Telangana unit of AICC Research Department Aamer Javeed said that the event is being organised at Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology at 12 noon on February 8.

The talk will be followed by a question-answer session on the state of Indian economy.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior Congress leaders will be present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2020 7:33:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/chidambaram-to-speak-on-union-budget-on-february-8/article30748226.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY