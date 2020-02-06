Chidambaram to speak on Union budget on February 8

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram will speak on “Union Budget 2020-2021” at a programme by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Research Department of Telangana on Saturday.

Chairman of the Telangana unit of AICC Research Department Aamer Javeed said that the event is being organised at Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology at 12 noon on February 8.

The talk will be followed by a question-answer session on the state of Indian economy.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior Congress leaders will be present.