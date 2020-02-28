Chicken and egg mela attracts huge crowdsMinisters, celebrities dispel fears over Corona Virus

It was an evening of fun, entertainment and mouth-watering egg and chicken snacks to dispel misconceptions and drive home a message that there is no truth in the rumours that the dreaded Corona Virus (Kovid19) will be spread by chicken.

Worried that the baseless rumours linking the virus with chicken has hit the poultry industry and farmers , Telangana Poultry Federation, Telangana Poultry Breeders Association, National Egg Coordination Committee and All India Poultry Development and Service Pvt Ltd., mounted a huge awareness campaign -Chicken and Egg Mela- at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road here on Friday.

The widely publicised event attracted thousands of people for an evening that doled out authentic and scientific information that people should not fear eating eggs and chicken that are rich in protein and nutrients based on some rumours spread by social media.

The consumption of chicken dropped by 30% and as a result chicken prices also crashed. Central and State governments and the World Health Organisation issued statements that Corona Virus would not be spread by consuming chicken and it was safe for people to eat chicken and eggs.

Health Minister Eatela Rajender said unnecessary scare was created by social media. There was not even a single case of Corono Virus reported in Telangana. Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao said baseless rumours affected thousands of poultry farmers and he said they ate chicken and eggs at home daily. Film Star Rashmika too vouched for the safety of chicken and that it was part of her daily diet.

Several film and TV celebrities, Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Srinivas Goud, MP Ranjit Reddy lent support to the event and exhorted people not to believe baseless rumours and partook chicken and egg snacks to give confidence to people.

Thousands turned up for the event and consumed chicken and egg snacks. The poultry industry got together to prepare 6,000 kg of chicken items, mainly dry finger foods and 20,000 boiled eggs to serve to about 25,000 visitors to the mela free of cost. The aroma of freshly fried chicken filled the air near People’s Plaza.

TV anchor Shiva Jyothi, Bithir Satti, playback singer Anudeep, Lipsika, award winning baby singer Saiveda Vagdevi and others turned up to support and entertain the event.

