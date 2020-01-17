Chhota Bheem all set for comeback on small screen

This summer, children can spend time in ‘Dholakpur’ with their favourite Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Raju and Kaliya, as the series is making a comeback on the small screen after an interval of three years.

Fifty-two new episodes of the popular animation series created by a Hyderabad-based company will be aired on POGO TV channel.

Chhota Bheem, a game-changer in the country’s animation industry, is followed by more than 72% of Indian kids and its comeback will create more jobs for a decade, said Rajiv Chilaka, founder and CEO of Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd., which created the series. “After a break of three years, the popular animated television will be aired on POGO channel this summer,” Mr. Chilaka said while announcing the success of ‘Mighty Little Bheem’, Asia’s first Netflix original animated series which debuted across 190 countries in April last year.

Mighty Little Bheem, the story of a super-powered toddler, has emerged as a major attraction for kids worldwide and within the first year itself, it became the second most popular original kids programme globally to launch on Netflix after DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Back in Business as well as the most-watched international show on Netflix in the USA in 2019, Mr. Chilaka said.

The latest series, which has no dialogues, was even highlighted by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings during a recent event in India where he said, “Mighty Little Bheem has been viewed by 27 million households outside India. Baby Bheem is going strong.”

Mr. Chilaka said it took them more than four years to convince Netflix, which later placed its trust on a toddler Bheem, a preschool spin-off based on the much loved Chhota Bheem, which was an ambitious project for the company. “We realised the opportunity, but also understood the challenges that come with creating a show that is truly global yet rooted in Indian culture,” he said.

With two seasons of Mighty Little Bheem with 49 episodes quickly becoming popular on Netflix, the team is working on releasing the third season. “Millions of kids across the globe are not sleeping without watching the Mighty Little Bheem, which will be aired on television screens in 2021,” he told The Hindu, adding that the world is indeed Little Bheem’s playground.