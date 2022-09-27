Chhattisgarh-based Maoist surrenders before Mulugu police in Telangana

Special Correspondent MULUGU
September 27, 2022 21:58 IST

A Chhattisgarh-based Maoist, allegedly involved in several incidents of Maoist violence in the restive south Bastar division of the neighbouring State, surrendered before the Mulugu district police on Tuesday.

The police identified the surrendered Maoist as Paddam Deva, a member of the CPI (Maoist) Kerlapal Area Committee, DKSZC, Sukma District, Chhattisgarh.

He turned himself in before Mulugu District Superintendent of Police Sangramsingh G. Patil in Mulugu town.

The surrendered Maoist was allegedly involved in three separate incidents of exchange of fire with the police and one land mine blasting incident in Chhattisgarh, police said.

According to police, he attributed his decision to quit the armed outfit to ‘futility’ of waging a revolutionary movement in the era of digital revolution and a wish to join the mainstream, among other reasons.

