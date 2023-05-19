HamberMenu
Chhattisgarh-based Maoist militia deputy commander held

Police arrest the Maoist militia member during a vehicle checking

May 19, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A Chhattisgarh-based Maoist militia deputy commander was arrested by a joint squad of the Charla police and the CRPF jawans during vehicle checking on the Lenin Colony-Pusuguppa road near Charla in the district on Friday morning.

The arrested, identified as 28-year-old Sodi Deva, is a native of Komatpalli village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said.

He joined the banned outfit’s Komatpalli Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) as a militia member in 2019. He was made the militia deputy commander of the RPC last year.

According to the police, Deva was ‘involved’ in planting a pressure mine in Pusuguppa forest area in Charla mandal along with other militia members led by the CPI (Maoist) Charla Local Organisation Squad (LOS) targeting the combing police parties last year.

