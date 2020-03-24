Chess champion Harika goes into self-quarantine

Following the government’s guidelines for those returning from COVID-19-affected countries, Chess Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika is on self-quarantine for two weeks.

The three-time World championship bronze medallist returned from Switzerland in mid-March and since then has ensured zero interaction with anyone.

In fact, she joins the list of sports stars from the city such as P.V. Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal and P. Gopi Chand, who also isolated themselves upon arrival from abroad in the past few days.

“When I was playing in the FIDE Swiss Grand Prix in the second week of this month, I didn’t realise the gravity of the situation in Switzerland even as my mother cautioned me to be very careful. At that time, there were very few suspected cases there,” Harika told The Hindu.

The first thing that the 29-year-old did was inform the authorities as she confined herself to home and avoided meeting anyone, hoping for things to improve soon.

Interestingly, Harika, who was supposed to fly straight to Kolkata for the PSPB chess tournament (which was subsequently cancelled) changed the international sector travel plan, even though it meant extra cost. She had a quiet arrival at the Hyderabad airport on March 15, when things weren’t as serious as now, completing formalities of filling up the requisite forms before reaching home.

“It is terrific that the State officials are keeping track of our health status. Now, I can realise the gravity of the siatuation in Switzerland and in Europe. Luckily, I took all the precautions like having breakfast in the room itself, not moving out of the hotel or the competition room for the fear of this virus,” Harika said, adding that all citizens should strictly follow guidelines of the Central and State governments which are taking unprecedented measures to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

“Frankly, given the current situation, I am not in the mood even to think of playing in any tournament in the immediate future unless there is a drastic improvement across the world,” she signed off, reminding that the Olympiad in August is the next major assignment for her.