Cherlapally jail official falls prey to cyber fraud, duped of ₹1 lakh 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 16, 2022 00:45 IST

An official of the Cherlapally central prison here was targeted by cyber fraudsters and duped of nearly ₹1 lakh, Kushaiguda police confirmed on Saturday.

According to the complaint, the official, Ch. Dasharatham, on Friday was contacted by one Ajay Kumar Pandey who said he was calling from the cyber-crime unit, Delhi. He told the official that an obscene video featuring him was viral on YouTube, and asked him to follow instructions for its removal.

Subsequently, another Rahul Sharma called Mr. Dasharatham and said ₹32,500 must be paid for the process. The jail official transferred the said amount. Soon, he was called again and asked to pay ₹65,000 for removal of two more such videos, and the officer complied.

When the person called back with another request for ₹85,000, Mr. Dasharatham grew suspicious and realised he was being duped.

Police have opened a probe.

