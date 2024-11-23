 />

Cherlapalli Industrial Park wins FICCI Award

Published - November 23, 2024 10:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cherlapalli Industrial Park under the auspices of TGIIC, a Telangana Public Sector Undertaking has bagged the clean industrial park award in the ‘Environmental Sustainable Champion’ category awarded by FICCI (Federation of Chambers of Commerce of India). The award was received by TGIIC Executive Director Pawan Kumar from Union Industries Minister Piyush Goyal at the FICCI Awards function held in New Delhi. Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu congratulated TGIIC for its performance.

