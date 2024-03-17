ADVERTISEMENT

Cheque for ₹5 lakh handed over to wife of deceased Gulf migrant worker from Telangana

March 17, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

First cheque to be distributed to families of workers who died in the Gulf countries as promised by Congress in its 2023 Assembly election manifesto

The Hindu Bureau

Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to Sirisha, wife of deceased Gulf migrant worker Babu, at Bavasaipet village in Konaraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district. Babu, who had been working as a construction labourer in Bahrain, died in an accident on December 7, 2023.

The amount was sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The cheque was disbursed to the family members of the deceased Gulf migrant worker a few hours before the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections was announced, the organisers said.

It is the first cheque to be distributed to the families of workers, who died in the Gulf countries, as promised by the ruling Congress party in its 2023 Assembly election manifesto, sources added.

TPCC NRI Cell convenor Mandha Bheem Reddy and representatives of various organisations representing Gulf migrant workers, among others, were present.

