Chennai woman held by Hyderabad police for providing bank accounts to online fraudsters

February 16, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A woman from Chennai was arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police for providing bank accounts to online fraudsters on commission basis. Police said that she was arrested following a complaint from a victim from Asif Nagar.

“The victim was approached through WhatsApp and Telegram as part of the ‘likes for money’ fraud. He ended up losing ₹5.84 lakh in the fraud,” said the officials, adding that her identity is kept confidential to probe further into the racket.

Following the complaint, a case was booked and it was found that the woman (31) provided bank accounts to cyber fraudsters. “She was taking a commission of 10% per transaction and was also involved in a case in which ₹10 lakh was swindled from a victim,” added the officials.

