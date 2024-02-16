ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai woman held by Hyderabad police for providing bank accounts to online fraudsters

February 16, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A woman from Chennai was arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police for providing bank accounts to online fraudsters on commission basis. Police said that she was arrested following a complaint from a victim from Asif Nagar.

“The victim was approached through WhatsApp and Telegram as part of the ‘likes for money’ fraud. He ended up losing ₹5.84 lakh in the fraud,” said the officials, adding that her identity is kept confidential to probe further into the racket.

Following the complaint, a case was booked and it was found that the woman (31) provided bank accounts to cyber fraudsters. “She was taking a commission of 10% per transaction and was also involved in a case in which ₹10 lakh was swindled from a victim,” added the officials. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US