Chennai girl cynosure of all eyes at NPA

131 Indian Police Service probationers, including 28 women cadets, pass out of the academy

Kiran Shruthi D.V, an Indian Police Service probationer from Chennai, was the cynosure of all eyes on Friday as she is the fourth woman in the history of National Police Academy to command the Dikshant Parade, considered prestigious honour for an IPS probationer.

She also won the Prime Minister’s Baton and the Home Minister’s Revolver for being best all-round probationer officer of the 71st batch of IPS, apart from several other trophies. She was allotted home cadre (Tamil Nadu). The three other women officers who led the parade in the past are Laxmi Singh, Isha Pant and Shalini Agnihotri of the 2000, 2011 and 2012 IPS batches respectively.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy Director Atul Karwal presided over the Dikshant Parade and formally inducted the probationers into the mainstream, after nearly two years of strenuous training.

Meanwhile, marching in step and taking a pledge to serve the nation in one voice, 131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, graduated from SVPNPA, Hyderabad. As many as 121 officers are of the 71 RR (2018 batch), and 10 officers from 70 RR (2017 batch).

Passing Out Parade was a cherished and unforgettable event in the life of a police officer. It was a culmination of a phase of rigorous training, and the beginning of yet another challenging journey, Mr. Karwal said.

“This is the moment which gives a sense of accomplishment, pride and happiness and, at the same time, a feeling of excitement for what now lies ahead,” the director said.

Trophies presented

Congratulating the young officers after presenting the trophies to winners, the director said: “you all have made us especially proud when you led from the front in the field in your District Practical Training during the Corona pandemic.”

“But, that was only the beginning. The nation has high expectations from you and I’m confident that you will rise to the occasion each and every time,” he said, adding that the training at the academy would surely bring out the best in every officer.

He said the officers were expected to be above personal considerations and work for the safety and security of the citizens, and of their own force as well. “Your own comfort will come last each and every time,” the 1988 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre said after he paid his respects at the martyrs memorial by laying a wreath.

“When you discharge your duties through the length of your career, do not forget for a moment, the ultimate sacrifice by the freedom-fighters, uniform personnel and all patriots for this nation,” he said.

Amit Shah greetings

Mr. Karwal said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had conveyed his best wishes to all the officers and exhorted them to serve with sincerity and integrity for fulfilling the smart police vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Eleven of 131 young officers have been allotted to the Telangana cadre. These include Birudaraju Rohit Raju, Rupesh Chennuri, Ritiraj, Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Harshvardha, Khare Kiran Prabhakar, Sneha Mehra, Nitika Pant, B. Bala Swamy and Akhil Mahajan.

Telangana, having 33 administrative districts, has necessitated such a huge contingent.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the young officers for more than an hour through video conference.

Fifteen probationers from Nepal, Royal Bhutan and Maldives did not participate in the parade, owing to international travel restrictions.