Chemists’ plea for testing

Members of the Telangana Chemists and Druggists Association have requested the State government to test medicine dealers for COVID-19, stating that they are coming in contact with those buying medicines at their stores.
Association members, in a representation to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said they are faced with the threat of contracting and spreading the infection. Association president Ch. Janardhan Rao said though they have painted circles within and outside shops to ensure social distancing among customers, it is not always followed to the T and the sales counter, especially, sees crowding. He said that pharmacists, field staff, billing staff and delivery boys come under essential services and so, phase-wise tests must be conducted to check if they are safe.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.