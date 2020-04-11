Chemists’ plea for testing

Members of the Telangana Chemists and Druggists Association have requested the State government to test medicine dealers for COVID-19, stating that they are coming in contact with those buying medicines at their stores.

Association members, in a representation to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said they are faced with the threat of contracting and spreading the infection. Association president Ch. Janardhan Rao said though they have painted circles within and outside shops to ensure social distancing among customers, it is not always followed to the T and the sales counter, especially, sees crowding. He said that pharmacists, field staff, billing staff and delivery boys come under essential services and so, phase-wise tests must be conducted to check if they are safe.