November 29, 2022 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

“Chemistry must be a science for global sustainability. Engagement of chemistry is essential for resilience, mitigation, decarbonisation and sustainability,” said distinguished professor and Dr. Kallam Anji Reddy chair, University of Hyderabad (UoH), Goverdhan Mehta on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earth system is complexity-ridden; its interconnectedness makes it resilient as well as vulnerable. Seemingly trivial perturbations can lead to unexpectedly swift and profound outcomes, therefore scientists have to adopt new symbols of sustainability, interdisciplinary, elemental stewardship and societal connect in the ever expanding canvas of chemistry.

Mr.Mehta was presiding over a two-day workshop titled ‘Creating profound impact through multidisciplinary collaborations’ at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT). The workshop is part of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), Australia, and CSIR-IICT joint collaboration programme. RMIT University deputy vice-chancellor Calum J. Drummond said working with industry is the core idea of RMIT and research must bring about economic utility.

CSIR-IICT director D. Srinivas Reddy said both institutes have made substantial progress with 33 Indian scholars awarded Ph.D., more students enrolling for the sandwich programme, 150 research papers published in international journals, 50 articles in various conference proceedings, and a few patents filed too. Identifying new research areas and visit of post-doctoral students and faculty between the institutes can be the future step in the international collaboration, he said.

Organising chair, dean of RMIT University, Australia, Suresh K. Bhargava and CSIR-IICT chief scientist S. Sridhar also spoke, said a press release.