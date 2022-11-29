‘Chemistry must be a science for global sustainability’

November 29, 2022 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

“Chemistry must be a science for global sustainability. Engagement of chemistry is essential for resilience, mitigation, decarbonisation and sustainability,” said distinguished professor and Dr. Kallam Anji Reddy chair, University of Hyderabad (UoH), Goverdhan Mehta on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earth system is complexity-ridden; its interconnectedness makes it resilient as well as vulnerable. Seemingly trivial perturbations can lead to unexpectedly swift and profound outcomes, therefore scientists have to adopt new symbols of sustainability, interdisciplinary, elemental stewardship and societal connect in the ever expanding canvas of chemistry.

Mr.Mehta was presiding over a two-day workshop titled ‘Creating profound impact through multidisciplinary collaborations’ at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT). The workshop is part of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), Australia, and CSIR-IICT joint collaboration programme. RMIT University deputy vice-chancellor Calum J. Drummond said working with industry is the core idea of RMIT and research must bring about economic utility.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

CSIR-IICT director D. Srinivas Reddy said both institutes have made substantial progress with 33 Indian scholars awarded Ph.D., more students enrolling for the sandwich programme, 150 research papers published in international journals, 50 articles in various conference proceedings, and a few patents filed too. Identifying new research areas and visit of post-doctoral students and faculty between the institutes can be the future step in the international collaboration, he said.

Organising chair, dean of RMIT University, Australia, Suresh K. Bhargava and CSIR-IICT chief scientist S. Sridhar also spoke, said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US